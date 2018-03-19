He faces years of punishment after pointing a gun at a child

A Bellefonte man could spend almost two years in jail after being sentenced Monday morning to counts of child endangerment and terroristic threats.
Brian T. Hill, 33, was charged in March 2017 after state police were informed that Hill had pointed a gun at a child. According to police, the victim’s mother told the child’s father that Hill had pointed the gun at his home in Spring Township.
Hill’s attorney attempted to argue for the deferment of a prison sentence, stating Hill was a military veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after a tour of Iraq. Hill is reportedly seeking treatment.
But Hill isn’t the only one with PTSD.
A representative read a letter written by the child before Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine in which the child described Hill as “the worst person,” saying she now suffers from the condition herself, as well as anxiety and panic attacks.
The child’s letter went on to say she fears that Hill will kill her once he gets out of jail.
Hill was sentenced to a total of one to two years at the Centre County Correctional Facility followed by five years of probation, Grine ordered.
He will receive credit for 370 days — more than a year — already served, meaning that at most, he will see another year in jail.
In addition, Hill must pay the costs of prosecution, $600 in fines, is prohibited from possessing firearms during his time of punishment and is to have no contact with the child.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
