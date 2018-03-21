Who killed a man in Clearfield County? Police are trying to sort out what happened

State police at Clearfield have a mystery to solve in the small, quiet town of Madera.
Emergency medics arrived at a building Tuesday afternoon on Main Street where a man was found bleeding and in need of transport to UPMC Altoona. Weather conditions would allow for only ambulance response, according to The Progress, instead of a helicopter.
The man, who has not been identified by police, died in the ambulance.
Clearfield County District Attorney Bill Shaw told WJAC that police are conducting interviews to learn more about the homicide, but that no arrests were made.
“People need to use common sense and take the precautions they feel is needed for their own personal safety,” Shaw told WTAJ.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
