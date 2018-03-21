He threw poop. What happened in court?

Nothing good ever starts with throwing poop.
A state prison inmate who assaulted two employees with liquid feces found that out Monday.
That's when Richard Edwin Winghart Jr., 28, pleaded guilty in Clearfield County Court.
According to the court documents, the incident occurred in June 2017 at the Houtzdale state prison when the employees were dispensing medication in the cell block. The charges were filed in February.
After Winghart accepted his medication, he kept his arm out of the wicket which prevented them from closing it. He threw a brown liquid substance from a cup toward them, then a plastic bag of the brown liquid and then used a spray bottle or other device to squirt the liquid at them, the employees told police.
The employees — a corrections officer and a nurse— said the substance that struck them in the face and body, smelled of feces. Traces of feces were reportedly found in the brown stains on their clothing. Footage from a surveillance camera corroborated the employees’ accounts of the event.
Winghart is already serving a five to ten year state prison sentence after a guilty plea to felony robbery and misdemeanor firearms charges out of Westmoreland County in 2014.
He will now see that stay extended as he received a sentence of 21months to 42 months in state prison for two felony counts of aggravated harassment by prisoner from Judge Paul Cherry.
Winghart has since been moved from Houtzdale to Greene state prison, the Pennylvania Department of Corrections "supermax" facility near Waynesburg.
