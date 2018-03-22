Why did a former basketball player have a felony charge added?

The legal picture got worse for a former Penn State athlete Wednesday.
Frank Kyumba, 19, a former Penn State Beaver basketball player, had two charges, including one felony, added after testimony at his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Kyumba offered to let a female Penn State student enter an apartment so she could use his phone to contact her friend.
The woman sent a Facebook message to her friend before asking to use the bathroom. The woman was drying her hair, which is when Kyumba entered and began to pull her pants down. He later pushed the woman into the bedroom and removed her pants.
Upon questioning from Kyumba's attorney, Joseph Amendola, she said there were two African-American men in the apartment, but she was certain that it was Kyumba who commit the alleged incident.
Amendola also asked if she called for help or screamed during the alleged incident. The woman said she did not because she did not know how to react in that situation.
The Centre Daily Times previously reported the woman asked Kyumba to stop the sexual advances on three occasions. The woman said she and Kyumba did not have sexual intercourse, but he did touch and enter her on two occasions.
Kyumba was initially charged with one felony count of aggravated indecent assault, but District Judge Casey McClain added another count based on her testimony. He also added a third misdemeanor count of indecent sexual assault without the consent of another.
Assistant District Attorney Sean McGraw said the woman's testimony was "unequivocal."
District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker set monetary bail at $500,000 on March 16 and Kyumba posted bail on March 17. He was being held at Centre County Correctional Facility.
