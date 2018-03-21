What happens next for an employee accused of stealing a local store’s deposits?

Charges have been bound over against the Snappy's employee who did not make daily money deposits for more than a week, which resulted in a loss of about $14,000.
Tracy Addleman, 40, was responsible for making daily money deposits for Snappy's at 2862 Earlystown Road in Centre Hall. The Centre Daily Times previously reported the company's account department told the store's district manager that deposits had not been made for more than a week in December.
Testimony at her preliminary hearing on Wednesday revealed that the store initially believed about $46,000 was unaccounted for, but $31,000 was found, which left a shortfall of about $15,000.
Management met with Addleman to discuss the missing deposits and she said she was keeping them under a seat in her car. She returned with several Ziploc bags containing $1,500, which reduced the deficit to about $13,500.
Shannon Malone, Addleman's attorney, asked the district manager if video footage was reviewed. She said it was reviewed, but showed usual daily activities and did not reveal any wrongdoing by any party.
Malone argued the prosecution would have to show Addleman had intent to satisfy the charges brought against her.
She is charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
District Judge Casey McClain said, "I'm not here to determine if you're guilty or not guilty," before binding the charges over.
Bret Pallotto: 814-231-4648, @BretPallottoCDT
