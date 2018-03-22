More indecent assault charges filed against Johnstown pediatrician

After being arrested in January for allegedly making inappropriate physical contact with a 12-year-old patient, Johnstown pediatrician Dr. Johnnie "Jack" Barto, 70, now faces additional charges.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that his office is charging Barto with additional counts of indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children for the alleged assault of a minor in 2002.
“These charges are deeply disturbing,” Shapiro said in a release. “First we charged this defendant with abusing a 12-year-old patient in his office. Today we’re charging him with assaulting a 14-year-old family member. We believe there are more victims out there in the Johnstown and Altoona area. Please come forward. We will protect you, and we will hold this predator accountable for his crimes.”
The claimant in the latest case came forward to police following Barto's January arrest. According to the claimant, the alleged assault occurred in 2002, when the claimant was asleep in the family room of Barto's residence. The claimant awoke to inappropriate touching by Barto. There was no mistaking Barto's identity or his intent, the claimant told police.
Barto was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Susan Grindlesperger, who set monetary bail at 10 percent of $100,000. Barto was unable to post bail and is being held at Cambria County prison.
The Attorney General's office, working with Richland Township police on the case, believes there are additional people affected by Barto's alleged crimes.
“We want to hear from you,” Shapiro said. “Please call my office at a special hotline we’ve set up or call Richland Township police. We are actively pursuing every lead we receive. This is not the last time we will communicate with the public on this case.”
Anyone with information regarding the Barto investigation is encouraged to call the attorney general's office at 412-565-7680 or Richland police at 266-8333. Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting PAKIDS + YOUR TIP to 847411.
