Penn State student arrested for selling cocaine, THC oil out of dorm

A Penn State student faces felony charges after several controlled buys lead police to his campus dorm room.
State College police said they had been alerted that Colin D. Ditillo, 19, of Downingtown, was selling cocaine and THC oil cartridges in the State College area. Officers set up a buy through a confidential informant in late January to purchase cocaine.
The informant met with Ditillo at Pinchot Hall on University Park campus, police said, later turning over the suspected cocaine which had been purchased for about $300. The substance allegedly field-tested positive for the drug, and was forwarded to the Pennsylvania State Police Regional Laboratory for analysis.
A second purchase was made last week, police said, where the informant again purchased cocaine and THC oil cartridges from Ditillo for about $400. The substances again tested positive for the drugs and were sent along for analysis.
Officers met with Ditillo at his residence on Thursday, police said, and performed a consented search of his room. The search reportedly revealed a bag of suspected cocaine weighing .8 grams, several cartridges of suspected THC oil weighing 39.2 grams, a digital scale and an iPhone used to contact the informant and arrange the purchases.
Ditillo was taken into custody and arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia. He was charged with six felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, five misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bail was set at 10 percent of $25,000, court documents indicate, and was posted by Ditillo that same day. A preliminary hearing is set for April 4.
