Why did he give the underage woman rum? Police say she was going to Venmo him to pay him back

A student intern at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg faces furnishing charges stemming from a police stop a few days prior to State Patty's Day.
According to the criminal complaint by State College police, officers were in an unmarked police car in front of the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store at the Hamilton Square Shopping Plaza on Feb. 22 when they observed a sedan with three female inside. Shortly after, they allegedly observed a male exit the store with a bag containing a bottle who then got into the sedan.
State Patty's Day is a student-created drinking holiday at Penn State that draws students from other Pennsylvania colleges to the area. It was observed by students on Feb. 24 this year.
The male was observed passing the bottle to a female in the backseat, police said, who put the bottle in a second bag. The officers followed the sedan onto Penn State campus.
The female was stopped after leaving the sedan, which was followed after it left, police said. The female was identified as being 19 years old, and stated the male had gotten the alcohol for her.
She allegedly stated she planned on paying him back via the payment app Venmo, police said. The bottle — 1.75 liters of rum — was seized.
The male, identified as Zachary J. Kijowski, 21, of Harrisburg, allegedly admitted to passing the bottle to the female. Kijowski is listed as a student at the University of Pittsburgh's Greensburg campus.
Kijowski was arraigned via summons by District Judge Carmine Prestia and charged with misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor and unlawful acts relative to liquor. A preliminary hearing is slated for April 18.
