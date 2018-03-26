He asked if he was making them 'uncomfortable.' The women said yes

Two women were able to identify a man they said exposed himself to them in a Penn State dorm building, bringing a charge of indecent exposure.
In an affidavit filed Saturday by Penn State police, officers responded to McElwain Hall at about 11 a.m. that day for a report of an indecent exposure shortly before their arrival.
Police met with two women, who allegedly told officers they had been in the first floor game room when they were approached by an unidentified male. It was believed when he approached he was partially exposing himself.
After a brief conversation, police said, the male fully exposed himself and "began playing" with himself. He asked the women if it "made them uncomfortable" before asking if they would touch him.
Both women immediately left the room, police said. Officers swept the first floor and located a male matching the women's description. The women positively identified him as the suspect, who was identified by police as Sohail Y. Ahmedshaker, 19, of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Ahmedshaker was taken to the station, police said, where he allegedly admitted to exposing himself to the women and attempting to touch one of them. He was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman and charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure and summary charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.
Unsecured bail was set at $20,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
