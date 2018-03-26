Bellefonte man refused to leave residence, became aggressive with officers, police say

A Bellefonte man was taken to the hospital after police responded to a disturbance complaint late Thursday in Spring Township.
According to Spring Township police, officers were called at about 7 p.m. to the 200 block of Forge Road for a report of a disorderly male refusing to leave the property. Officers made contact with Clifford R. Lapean III, 44, who was allegedly found laying in the front yard.
Lapean was described as "heavily intoxicated" with slurred speech and an odor of alcohol, police said. He was also described as being verbally aggressive with officers.
Officers spoke with a female resident, police said, who claimed Lapean had been harassing her the previous day, punching holes in a door and had also reportedly punched her in the arm. She had asked him to leave several times.
He returned Thursday "visibly intoxicated," police said, and again refused to leave when asked. The woman didn't feel safe, so she called the police.
Officers were able to take Lapean to a police car to warm up, police said. While in the car, he allegedly began to make threats of harming and killing himself.
When explained he was under arrest, he refused to leave the car to be handcuffed, police said, and became verbally aggressive and resisted being removed from the car.
He was eventually able to be handcuffed and was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center, police said.
He was arraigned Friday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker and charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and summary charges of harassment and public drunkenness. Straight monetary bail was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
