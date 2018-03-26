Man arrested, charged in Clearfield County murder

A 20-year-old Madera man is facing homicide charges after a fatal stabbing on March 20 in Bigler Township, Clearfield County.
According to Clearfield County District Attorney William Shaw, Johnathan Blair Maines has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering another human, in connection with the death of Joshua Allen Sahm, 30, of Blandsburg, Cambria County.
State police responded on March 20 to a report of an injured man in a Main Street apartment, according to the affidavit. Upon arrival, they found Sahm bleeding and in need of transport to UPMC Altoona. He had suffered a stab wound and died in transport. An autopsy later revealed Sahm had suffered two fatal stab wounds.
Police spoke with two witnesses who were present at the time of the stabbing. According to police, the witnesses told them that Maines and Sahm were in a bedroom when the witnesses heard scuffling and screams. When Sahm walked out of the bedroom, the witnesses said they could see he was bleeding profusely and was stuck with a knife. Maines then left the bedroom and went downstairs, according to the witnesses. That's when one of them used Sahm's phone to call 911.
Within an hour of receiving the initial call, state police mobilized a major case team to locate Maines, according to Shaw. Maines was taken into custody at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in Shawville, Clearfield County.
Maines was arraigned by District Judge James Glass and was incarcerated without bail at the Clearfield County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4.
