Piazza family attorney predicts an outcome after video shows 'a horrible, sorry scene'

The attorney for Jim and Evelyn Piazza, parents of the late Timothy Piazza, said the basement video shown at Monday's preliminary hearing showed 14 men being marched into the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house to be fed large amounts of alcohol and is the key to the refiled charges against 11 former brothers of the fraternity.
"At the end of the day, I will predict to you that there will be 20 some individuals held over on scores of charges, which carry potentially scores of years in jail," Tom Kline said. "The thought that this is not a serious matter by those who might suggest it, they are hopelessly wrong and they will be proven wrong."
Kline called the march peculiar, eerie and reminiscent of hostage-taking or a prison scene. Video showed the pledges walking into the fraternity with a hand on the right shoulder of the pledge in front of them.
"Giving you a feeling that this was by no means voluntary," Kline said. "This was a picture that we witnessed today in the courtroom of conscription that someone had to do because that's where they were because that's what they were going to have to do to get into this so-called fraternity."
Steven Trialonas, defense attorney for Daniel Casey, played audio recordings of former Beta Theta Pi brother Greg Rizzo during Monday's hearing. Rizzo can be heard saying that he was not made to drink alcohol the year before because he was sick. He said another pledge was not forced to drink because they had a gluten allergy.
Kline said he has heard that argument before, but disagreed.
"There was a presumption that you were going to do this. There was a presumption that this was the rite of passage. There was a presumption that you were going to, in order to be made into this club, you were going to have to do it," Kline said.
The basement video particularly drew the ire of Kline.
"Tim Piazza, and other pledges as well, (were) being prodded and probed and encouraged by determined so-called 'brothers-to-be' handing them alcohol and handing them that stupid bag of wine," Kline said.
The basement videos were initially erased, later recovered by the FBI, and Kline said he now understands why.
"I wouldn't want that evidence around either," Kline said. "There were horrible things that those video tapes recorded in the basement. It's a sorry, horrible scene and the prosecutors showed it very well today."
Kline called the prosecution's presentation crisp, sharp, determined and real. He said it was clear, obvious, open and notorious that there was hazing.
"They admit it," Kline said. "We heard those texts today how the people who are responsible for the planning and execution of this hazing death knew they were hazing."
Kline said the defense attorneys attempted to take District Judge Allen Sinclair down a series of rabbit-holes that led nowhere.
He also complimented Jim and Evelyn Piazza for how they've handled the hearings.
"After seven days of prior hearings and two more days, the Piazzas are now accustomed, albeit if not willingly, but accustomed to defense lawyers making arguments which are not sound in either fact or under the law," Kline said. "They exercised extraordinary patience today."
