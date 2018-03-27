Day three of Beta Theta Pi prelims: Defense paints Piazza as partier

Defense attorneys for the Beta Theta Pi brothers charged in connection with Timothy Piazza's death continued their cross-examination of a State College police detective on Tuesday.
Steven Trialonas, defense attorney for Daniel Casey, was the first to question David Scicchitano and he asked about text messages sent by Piazza in the weeks prior to his fall.
Trialonas said the texts revealed that Piazza agreed to go to three "Blunts and 40s" parties, a slapshot regatta, a highlighter party, a crate race and said he was "twisted" at a Zeta Psi party.
Scicchitano previously testified that Piazza did not voluntarily go to the bar in the fraternity to get alcohol, but Trialonas cited an interview with a Beta Theta Pi brother that said Piazza asked him to do a shot with him.
Additional text messages sent by Piazza discussed purchasing marijuana and drug use. On Jan. 12, 2017, Piazza sent a text that said, "I LOVE WEED."
Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Zarallo objected and said Piazza's toxicology report revealed no marijuana in his system.
"The intent is not to drag his (Piazza's) name through the mud," Trialonas said.
Michael Engle, defense attorney for Gary Dibileo, was the next to cross-examine Scicchitano and asked Scicchitano about what Dibileo did or did not know about Piazza's condition.
Dibileo can be seen lifting a bag of wine for Piazza to drink from in the basement. Scicchitano said there was no evidence that Dibileo told Piazza he had to drink and there was no evidence that Piazza didn't ask to drink from the bag because the video did not have audio.
Scicchitano also said there was no evidence Dibileo moved Piazza to the couch upstairs and never saw Piazza unconscious on the couch.
Engle also read a sequence of text messages between former Beta Theta Pi brother Greg Rizzo and Dibileo. The two expressed remorse that they didn't call for medical help earlier in the night.
One text message from Dibileo to Rizzo said, "We tried our best to get him to the hospital. Wish people listened."
After watching video footage of the incident with investigators, Rizzo texted Dibileo, "This morning you could see he's clearly in so much pain."
Dibileo responded, "Omg."
