A horse was starved to death, police say. A couple faces charges

A Sabula, Clearfield County, couple is facing animal abuse charges Tuesday in connection with the death of a horse in January
Joseph Clyde Daniel Dush, 64, and Brenda Marie Dush, 49, both of DuBois, were each charged with a third-degree felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor neglect of animals, Clearfield County District Attorney William Shaw said Tuesday.
Sandy Township police were notified of a dead horse at a Kilmer Road residence on Jan. 22, according to the criminal complaint. As officers approached the residence, they discovered the deceased horse, laying on the ground near a large bale of hay.
Police observed that the ground was wet around the horse and that there was twine around the unopened bale of hay, preventing the horse from feeding. A tether was attached to a nearby tree.
Upon closer examination, police determined that the horse had been tethered due to the fence being broken, and that there was no structure to adequately provide shelter for the horse from wind and weather elements.
The spine and ribs of the animal were visible, police said.
The horse's remains were transported to the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System at Penn State, which established that the cause of death was due to emaciation consistent with malnutrition and starvation.
The couple was arraigned in front of District Judge Patrick Ford, who set unsecured bail at $10,000 each. Ford also imposed a bail condition preventing the couple from owning any horses.
Their preliminary hearing is set for April 6.
