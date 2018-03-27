State High swimming coach allegedly attempted to drive under the influence with students

A State College Area High School coach faces two DUI charges after allegedly attempting to pick up a school district vehicle and drive with students while under the influence.
State College police reported to a call on March 13 from the SCASD bus garage along the 700 block of West Cherry Lane advising a coach was at the garage to pick up a van, the criminal complaint said. The caller was concerned about the man and had refused to give him the keys, believing him to be intoxicated.
Officers arrived and made contact with Aaron E. Workman, 38, of Port Matilda, police said. Witnesses had reported seeing Workman drive into the garage parking lot the wrong way.
Workman was observed to have slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet, police said. He performed "unsatisfactorily" on field sobriety tests, police said, and a breathalyzer test allegedly showed a BAC of .225 percent. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is .08.
Never miss a local story.
Workman was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, police said. He reported he didn't know how that was possible, as he had not consumed any alcohol since the previous evening. He also advised he was the head coach of the swimming team and needed to get the team to Bucknell for a meet.
State College Area High School lists Workman as the head coach of the swimming/diving teams. Teams were scheduled to appear at the 2018 PIAA swimming and diving championships from March 14-17.
"Mr. Workman was the head coach of the SCASD swimming and diving team at the time of this incident. However, we want to emphasize that no students were involved in this incident, nor had Mr. Workman been driving a district vehicle," Superintendent Bob O'Donnell said.
Workman was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood draw, police said. Lab results returned a BAC of .271 percent.
Workman was arraigned via summons by District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI — first offense. A preliminary hearing is slated for April 25.
"While this is an unfortunate incident, I want to commend our transportation department staff for their diligence and prompt action to ensure the safety of our students," O'Donnell said.
Comments