Judge issues ruling on Beta Theta Pi hearings

District Judge Allen Sinclair dismissed a majority of the refiled charges against 11 former Beta Theta Pi brothers charged in connection with Timothy Piazza's death. Piazza sustained brain and spleen injuries after falling multiple times at an alcohol-fueled bid acceptance event in February 2017.

Sinclair dismissed involuntary manslaughter charges for a second time and bound over 30 of the refiled charges.

Between the charges originally filed after grand jury recommendations, the refiling and new charges, the finished picture can be confusing. Here is a breakdown of where things stand.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brendan Young Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Brendan Young:

Dismissed: One count of involuntary manslaughter, 29 counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of conspiracy to commit hazing and 29 counts of hazing.

Bound over: One count of conspiracy to commit hazing.

Total charges heading to trial: One count of tampering with evidence, 14 counts of reckless endangerment, 12 counts of hazing, 12 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors, 12 counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor and one count of conspiracy to commit hazing.

Daniel Casey Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Daniel Casey:

Dismissed: One count of involuntary manslaughter, 29 counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of conspiracy to commit hazing and 29 counts of hazing.

Bound over: One count of conspiracy to commit hazing.

Total charges heading to trial: One count of tampering with evidence, 14 counts of reckless endangerment, 14 counts of hazing, 12 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors, 12 counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor, one count of consumption of alcohol by a minor and one count of conspiracy to commit hazing.

Jonah Neuman John Boogert Centre Daily Times, file

Jonah Neuman:

Dismissed: One count of involuntary manslaughter, 11 counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of conspiracy to commit hazing.

Bound over: None.

Total charges heading to trial: Three counts of reckless endangerment, 14 counts of hazing, three counts of furnishing alcohol to minors, three counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor and one count of disorderly conduct.

Gary Dibileo Centre Daily Times, file John Boogert

Gary Dibileo:

Dismissed: One count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to commit hazing.

Bound over: Five counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and five counts of unlawful acts relative to minors.

Total charges heading to trial: 14 counts of reckless endangerment, 14 counts of hazing, 17 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors, 17 counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor and one count of consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Luke Visser Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Luke Visser:

Dismissed: One count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, four counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and four counts of unlawful acts relative to minors.

Bound over: Seven counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and seven counts of unlawful acts relative to minors.

Total charges heading to trial: 14 counts of reckless endangerment, 14 counts of hazing, 19 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and 19 counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor.

Michael Schiavone Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Michael Schiavone:

Dismissed: 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, 12 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and seven counts of unlawful acts relative to minors.

Bound over: None.

Total charges heading to trial: One count of reckless endangerment and 14 counts of hazing.

Parker Yochim Centre Daily Times, file John Boogert

Parker Yochim:

Dismissed: 14 counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of conspiracy to commit hazing and one count of furnishing alcohol to minors.

Bound over: None.

Total charges heading to trial: 14 counts of hazing, 12 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and 12 counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor.

Lars Kenyon Phoebe Sheehan Centre Daily Times, file

Lars Kenyon:

Dismissed: 14 counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, one count of furnishing alcohol to minors and one count of unlawful acts relative to minors.

Bound over: None.

Total charges heading to trial: 14 counts of hazing.

Michael Bonatucci Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Michael Bonatucci:

Dismissed: Nine counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of conspiracy to commit hazing.

Bound over: Two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and two counts of unlawful acts relative to minors.

Total charges heading to trial: Five counts of reckless endangerment, one count of hazing, six counts of furnishing alcohol to minors, six counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor and one count of consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Joseph Sala Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Joseph Sala:

Dismissed: 14 counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, 12 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and 12 counts of unlawful acts relative to minors.

Bound over: None.

Total charges heading to trial: 14 counts of hazing, two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and two counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor.

Nicholas Kubera Phoebe Sheehan Centre Daily Times, file

Nicholas Kubera:

Dismissed: Eight counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of conspiracy to commit hazing, one count of furnishing alcohol to minors and one count of unlawful acts relative to minors.

Bound over: None

Total charges heading to trial: Six counts of reckless endangerment, one count of hazing, five counts of furnishing alcohol to minors, five counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor and one count of consumption of alcohol by a minor.

They are not the only ones still charged in connection with the case.

Craig Heimer was bound over on 12 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and 12 counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor after the first preliminary hearing.

Ed Gilmartin and Ryan Foster waived their right to the first preliminary hearing. Each were charged with one count of tampering with evidence.