Man said he was the devil and threatened to slice a woman's throat

A Clearfield man said he was the devil, threatened to slice a woman's throat and smash her car, according to state police at Philipsburg.
The woman told police that August Grannis, 35, frequently finds her and tells her that he is going to harm her until she agrees to go with him to a residence in Philipsburg.
Grannis arrived at her residence, revved his engine continuously and contacted her via phone on Tuesday.
"If you don't come out, I will kick the door in and slice your throat," Grannis allegedly said.
When police were interviewing the woman, she received a text from Grannis and shared it with police.
"Just remember I'm the devil and I always win and you will lose," Grannis allegedly said in the text.
Grannis also said he was going to take her car and smash it.
He told police he met the woman and asked her to speak to him outside before leaving.
Grannis was charged with a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and stalking. He was also charged with a summary count of harassment.
He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $10,000, which he did not initially post.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4.
