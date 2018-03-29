Man sentenced for biting, spitting on and strangling a woman

A Boalsburg man was sentenced to at least six months at the Centre County Correctional Facility on Thursday for biting, strangling and spitting on a woman in July.
Terence Cane, 36, was sentenced to at least six months and a maximum of 23 and a half months at CCCF, 12 months of probation, one day of community service and he must complete a domestic violence intervention program.
He will receive credit for three days served and is eligible for work release. Cane is not allowed to have contact with the woman and is prohibited from possessing a firearm and consuming alcohol or non-prescribed drugs.
"The facts of these crimes are very concerning," Judge Katherine Oliver said. "I'm giving you the benefit of the doubt here."
The Centre Daily Times previously reported Spring Township police responded to a home on Locust Street where Cane was attempting to leave in a vehicle. The key was broken off in the vehicle and he attempted to flee on foot until officers spotted him.
The woman told police Cane was drinking alcohol and would wake her up by pinning her down, yelling at her and spitting on her.
She attempted to keep him from leaving at one point and he put her in a headlock before biting her three times.
Cane also kicked a bathroom door in while she attempted to call a friend about his behavior. He then placed one hand over her throat and his other hand over her nose and mouth.
