Contractor was set to be sentenced. Now his victims have to wait

A Beaver Springs contractor was scheduled for sentencing after taking money from customers without performing the work, but the sentencing was postponed because his grandmother passed away and he was included in her inheritance.
Charles Meredith, 33, testified that he will receive at least $50,000 in the next 30 days because Florida state law requires inheritance money to be paid out within 90 days. The money will be held in escrow and restitution will be paid in full to the victims.
Assistant District Attorney Joshua Bower said the victims are frustrated with the length of process and want restitution. Meredith's five felony charges from two cases were filed in 2016.
"I understand your frustration," Judge Katherine Oliver told the victims at sentencing Thursday. "I regret that we're not sentencing today. In the short and long run, I believe it is in your best interest."
In one incident, the Centre Daily Times previously reported Meredith and an assistant went to a Ferguson Township home and took measurements for remodeling work.
Meredith estimated the cost of the work at about $7,100 and requested a down payment of $4,000. The resident gave Meredith a check in that amount, which later cleared.
Several weeks after the check cleared, the resident began asking for his money back and Meredith said he would return the money, but he did not show up.
Meredith's sentencing is scheduled for May 29.
