Bellefonte woman charged in drug overdose death

A Bellefonte woman is facing charges as police say she's responsible for delivering drugs that resulted in an overdose death in January.
Jessie Jane Richmond, 26, was charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Early on Jan. 21, state police at Rockview were dispatched to 119 W. Bishop St. in Bellefonte for a report of an unresponsive 22-year-old male. Centre County Deputy Coroner Scott Rawson pronounced the man dead at the scene.
A used heroin "stamp bag," a hypodermic needle and a spoon were found on the man and a suspected track mark was observed on his arm. A cellphone was found in his pocket and displayed messages from Richmond, according to police.
Dr. Harry Kamerow performed an autopsy at Mount Nittany Medical Center and listed the man's death as a drug overdose due to the compounds para-flurobutyryl fentanyl and fentanyl.
Police spoke with Richmond the day after the autopsy and she said she was aware of the death and that people were blaming her. But while she reportedly admitted to selling the man heroin at a bar, she said it did not have any fentanyl or carfentanil in it.
Richmond said the heroin she sold him was in a white bag with black spiders on it and described it as "straight" heroin.
After the sale, she told police the man requested more heroin and she agreed to supply it. Richmond showed police a Facebook Messenger conversation she had with the man and it illustrated an agreement between the two for the sale of heroin, according to police.
The messages also showed the man was upset the heroin did not have an effect on him. Richmond responded and said she had "fet" bags. Richmond told police that she did have heroin bags with fentanyl and was going to give the man one, but he never showed up.
An officer told Richmond that he did not believe her representation of the event, which made her "emotional and visibly upset."
"How do people get in trouble for helping somebody get stuff?" Richmond allegedly asked the officer.
Police searched her apartment and found 13 white bags with black spiders on them. The bags contained a substance that was later determined to be heroin and fentanyl, according to an affidavit.
Video surveillance was obtained from multiple establishments near the scene and showed Richmond exiting the doorway leading to and from her residence to meet with the man. The two met at about 2:50 a.m. on Jan. 21 and parted ways at 2:52 a.m., according to police.
Centre County 911 received a call from an individual saying the man was unresponsive at about 4:28 a.m.
Richmond is incarcerated in SCI-Muncy on other drug charges, and is awaiting arraignment.
