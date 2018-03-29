Bellefonte woman charged in drug overdose death

SHARE COPY LINK CVS pharmacist Courtney Goodman of Sarasota explains how naloxone reverses heroin and opioid overdoses. Florida law allows naloxone to be sold at pharmacies without a prescription. Claire Aronson Jeremy Hartley

