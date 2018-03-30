How did a $15 garbage check turn into five felony charges?

Cashing a paycheck is typically a good thing, but it led to five felony charges for one construction worker.
According to court documents, Robert Holderman, 36, of Julian, attempted to cash a payroll check on March 6, but the check was unable to be processed due to insufficient funds.
The reason? It all went back to another check.
His employer, contractor Adam Fletcher, had written a blank check in February. It was supposed to be a $15 check for a refuse service. Instead it became a $779 check on which police say Holderman wrote in his own name and deposited Feb. 23.
The problem was uncovered after Fletcher received notice of the insufficient funds to pay Holderman's previously uncashed actual paycheck — dated Feb. 19 — almost two weeks later.
Fletcher told police he noticed other items missing from his residence. The construction business operates out of an attached garage.
Fletcher said he noticed $250 gone from his bedroom in December. Another $1,750, medication, coins and jewelry allegedly disappeared from his bedroom in March.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Fletcher and members of a local church confronted Holderman about the thefts and the check, which is when he admitted to forging the check and burglarizing the residence at least twice. Holderman said he would wait until the man and family left the residence and would enter through an unlocked door, police say.
Holderman's girlfriend said she found a deposit slip for $571 into his AmeriServ account on March 6. She told an officer she discovered that Holderman deposited the money he had taken from the man into his account.
The man also noticed his credit card was missing and, when he checked his account, he found the card had been used numerous times in February. About $200-$300 was missing from the account.
Holderman was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal trespassing and one count of forgery, which are all felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.
He was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, who set bail at $75,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4.
