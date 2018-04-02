Howard Elementary principal wrote letter of support for man sentenced for child enticement charges

A Howard man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison and will be on supervised release for life after he is released, according to court documents.
Eric Mann, a former volunteer firefighter and officer at the Milesburg fire company, was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in April. He pleaded guilty to the charges in June.
Mann was arrested and initial charges filed in September 2016 after an FBI investigation found that Mann was arranging to meet a 14-year-old boy at the Travel Centers of America truck stop in Milesburg. The boy named "Kyle" was actually an FBI agent working undercover as part of Project Safe Childhood.
Sixteen letters of support were sent to the court from family members and friends of Mann, a former Centre County transportation driver who also worked security at events like high school and Penn State football games and the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair.
Never miss a local story.
Nevin "Skip" Pighetti, principal of Howard Elementary School and relative of Mann, wrote one of them.
"I have watched Eric grow up and become a responsible and caring adult. Since he was a child, he would help anyone that would need it," Pighetti said in the letter. "Eric has always been there to help the community in a time of need."
When asked about the letter, Pighetti said he was asked to write about Eric's character and not the crime.
"I have not followed the case since then and do not want to comment," Pighetti said.
Mann's mother, Laurie Mann, also wrote a letter of support for him in October 2016. She said his behavior was not normal for him and that medication he was prescribed changed his personality and behavior.
"These changes were quite substantial," she said in the letter. "A mother could go on forever about her son. I can only hope that by the few short words spoken here, that the reader can see that Eric is a very kind, thoughtful, considerate and selfless human being."
Comments