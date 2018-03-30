Police say he strangled, shot at stepson. Will he go to trial?

The case against a Morrisdale man accused of attempted homicide is one step closer to a trial.
Leslie Conklin, 61, waived his preliminary hearing in Clearfield County court this week.
State police at Clearfield say Conklin took two shots at his stepson who had hit Conklin’s vehicle before he left for work on the morning of March 13.
When the stepson returned home that evening, Conklin argued with him before allegedly grabbing him by the throat. The domestic dispute continued with the two separating before Conklin allegedly attacked his stepson again, choking him.
After Conklin was pushed to the ground again, he went back to his room. At the suggestion of his mother, the stepson went outside. While he was standing by his truck, Conklin fired a shot at him, according to police.
Court documents show Conklin's wife pulled her vehicle between the two men. Conklin reportedly fired a second shot before going back into the home.
Conklin is charged with criminal attempt/criminal homicide, strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
He remains in jail in lieu of $300,000 bail.
