She opened a credit card and a cable account. Or did she?

A Philipsburg woman is facing several felony charges for allegedly opening accounts using another woman’s identity.
Ashley Troy, 31, is charged with forgery, access device fraud and five counts of identity theft.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, in November the woman reported to Clearfield Borough police that she had received a phone call from a debt collector regarding a Mastercard account in her name.
The problem? She said she has never had a credit card.
Never miss a local story.
When police tried to assist by signing her up for a Credit Karma report, they were advised that there was already an account with her information. They were able to use the email address attached to that account to identify Troy.
The credit card had a balance of $629.75 from transactions in June.
Two of these purchases were made at the Walmart in Clearfield. That store was able to provide receipts of the transactions that also involved an EBT card belonging to Troy.
The other woman’s credit report showed the Mastercard account, and a cable account with an outstanding amount of $185 that were associated with Troy’s address. In addition there were three credit inquiries that were done without the victim’s consent.
Troy waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Clearfield County court. She is free on unsecured $5,000 bail.
Comments