A crash, road rage and alleged threats to kill led to charges against an upset husband

An alleged fit of road rage and threats to kill about two weeks after a crash resulted in a man's arrest.
Brandon Paul Cruthers, 30, and his wife were involved in a non-reportable crash in February, according to state police at Hollidaysburg. Cruthers felt the people in the other vehicle were disrespectful, he told police, so he decided to confront them long after the incident.
Cruthers allegedly followed another vehicle at close range on Feb. 26 on state Route 22 in Woodbury Township until the car stopped at a residence. He happened to be on the road when he spotted the vehicle and its occupants.
Cruthers approached the vehicle's occupants at the residence in an agitated state, according to police.
"I will beat the hell out of you," Cruthers allegedly said. "I will kill you. I will burn your bodies. I'll burn your house down. I know people that can do it."
Cruthers then left in his vehicle and was followed by the couple, who wrote down his registration number and vehicle description before calling 911. He later told police that he was upset about vulgarity directed at his wife after the crash, which only caused a dent to Cruthers' vehicle. No insurance information was exchanged and police were not called to the scene of the crash.
Cruthers was charged with two counts of misdemeanor terroristic threats and two counts of summary harassment. A preliminary arraignment was scheduled to take place on April 10.
