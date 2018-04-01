A couple left home for two hours. An alleged burglar took rifles, money and more, police say

Two homeowners were away from their house for two hours.
It was enough time for someone to steal more than $16,000 worth of items form their garage, according to state police at Hollidaysburg.
An investigation led police to Steven Allen Reckart's home in Williamsburg, where several of the allegedly stolen tools were recovered. The items found were worth about $475.
Investigators concluded that Reckart entered the Fairview Drive home's garage at about 6 p.m. Feb. 27, 2016 and took automotive and mechanic tools, a shotgun, rifle, pellet rifle, money and a cell phone.
Reckart was charged with misdemeanor receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing was scheduled to take place April 10.
