Driver ditches passengers after crash that caused serious injuries

Passengers in a one-vehicle crash thought it was time to get out.
The driver had other ideas.
Tyrik Hartley, 18, of Mount Union, was driving a Kia Optima at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Walker Township in Huntingdon County. Hartley was traveling east on Hartslog Valley Road and approached the intersection of state Route 26. The driver failed to stop at the intersection's stop sign and hit a guardrail, according to state police at Huntingdon.
Hartley's four passengers exited the vehicle, and he allegedly drove away despite "heavy front end damage." Tyrell Green, 24, one of the passengers, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported by ambulance to J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital, according to police.
Hartley was cited by police for stop sign and yield sign disobedience.
