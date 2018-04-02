How much did one woman try to steal from Walmart?

A Philipsburg woman and a minor concealed numerous items worth more than $1,100 in plastic totes before attempting to leave Walmart without paying for the items on Thursday, according to Patton Township police.
Megan Malinich, 22, confessed to the attempted theft in a written statement to police.
She and the minor placed numerous grocery and non-grocery items in two totes, which were sitting in separate carts, before attempting to walk out of the store without paying, according to police. The two were stopped in the exit vestibule by Walmart asset protection employee Jay Wallace.
One cart had $334.15 worth of merchandise and the other cart had $807.78 worth of merchandise, which brought the total to $1,141.93. Walmart said there were food items worth $19.44 that could not be resold.
Malinich is charged with a felony count of retail theft and receiving stolen property.
She was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11.
