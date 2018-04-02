Why a three-time felon was charged with five more felonies

A three-time felon is charged with five felonies after state police at Philipsburg found two firearms and numerous pills, drugs and drug paraphernalia in his white Chevrolet Impala on Sunday.
Dameon Bumbarger, 42, of State College, was observed in his vehicle on East Presqueisle Street in Philipsburg by an officer who was aware that there was an active arrest warrant issued for Bumbarger.
After the officer stopped Bumbarger, he observed two syringes on the floor under the passenger seat. The officer also found a Colt .45 on the rear passenger seat and a loaded Jennings 9mm under the driver's seat. About two grams of methamphetamine were found on the driver's side of the vehicle, according to police.
Roberta Sheaffer, listed as a co-defendant in the case, was also in the vehicle at the time of the stop.
Never miss a local story.
Bumbarger's previous criminal history banned him from possessing a firearm.
He previously entered a guilty plea for a felony burglary charge in 2000 and a jury found him guilty of statutory sexual assault in 2005.
He was convicted of statutory sexual assault after he had sex with a 15-year-old when he was 29. As a result of the conviction, Bumbarger was required to register under the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act for life.
A jury found him guilty of two felony charges in 2017 for failing to properly register under the act. Bumbarger was working as a handyman and entering apartments that had young children. The Centre Daily Times previously reported he failed to notify law enforcement or the public as he was required to do.
Bumbarger's new charges include one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and two felony counts of firearms not to be carried without a license. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $500,000. He did not post bail and is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4.
Comments