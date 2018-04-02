Man charged in connection with three-vehicle crash on Benner Pike

A Bellefonte man has been charged in connection with the three-vehicle crash that injured seven people on Benner Pike in January.
Jimmy Maynard, 36, was driving in the westbound lanes before he fell asleep and crossed into the eastbound lanes at about 11 a.m. Maynard's red Chevrolet Blazer struck the rear of a pickup truck before a head-on collision with another vehicle.
"I was still nodding and must have fallen asleep," Maynard told a State College police officer. "I knew it was a bad idea. I was still groggy from my treatment."
Maynard told officers he had taken his methadone treatment earlier in the morning, along with other medications. A blood test was conducted and found lorazepam and methadone in his system.
The driver of the pickup truck, Gregory Grimes, 57, of Lemont, did not report any injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, Parris Smith, 43, of Lemont, and four other passengers reported injuries and sought treatment at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Maynard suffered serious injuries and was transported to MNMC along with his passenger.
He was charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI (metabolite), a misdemeanor count of DUI (impaired ability) and a summary count of careless driving.
