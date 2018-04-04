State College police respond to former PSU football player's allegations of drug war cover-up

Former Penn State football player Harry Hamilton is allowed on State College Area School District property after District Judge Carmine Prestia modified his bail. Hamilton, who is charged with a felony count of burglary and criminal trespassing, has two sons in the school district.
He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday after initially indicating he would ask for a continuance. Hamilton, 55, said he was going to represent himself in the case, but told Prestia he has not practiced personal law. When the two attempted to clarify the situation, Prestia discovered that Hamilton's license was inactive, according to the Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board.
The former two-time Academic All-American and 8-year professional in the NFL also asked for a modification on a no-contact order, which was denied by Prestia.
The modification that was granted will allow him on school grounds. Hamilton said in court papers that he would like to attend school-related events for his children.
The Centre Daily Times previously reported Hamilton allegedly accused his son of drug use before punching him in the head several times. State College police said he also threw another person to the ground during the incident before he fled the residence.
Hamilton vehemently denied the allegations to the Times-Leader. He accused State College police of trying to create a big story due to his fame while ignoring a local drug dealer who he said supplies marijuana to the State College Area High School track team.
"We have no interest in chasing headlines," police said.
The department also said they have no knowledge of a drug war cover-up, as alleged by Hamilton. Police also said they have no ill will toward him and wish nothing but the best for Hamilton and his family.
Hamilton filed a request for an immediate stay of punishment, including fingerprinting, to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on March 23.
"Hamilton hopes to amend if Hamilton must appear and get fingerprinted and photographed entering the national criminal database within the days remaining because of the absence of a stay or other appropriate relief," Hamilton said in the request.
In his motion for a temporary restraining order on March 26, Hamilton argues that fingerprinting and photographing is a cruel and unusual punishment upon "a man protecting and raising a son in the face of insurmountable odds with no direct answers as to the best approach."
He also said State College authorities have tried to criminally charge him for constant and regular involvement with his children since 2006.
In his request for an immediate stay of punishment overview, Hamilton said a Caucasian mother and African-American/aboriginal father disagree about discipline. He said he believes his teenage son is pushing to do illicit activity and was surprised when he was allegedly caught and disciplined.
"Probable cause is lacking that defendant or anyone acting on defendant’s behalf was ever placed on any actual or constructive notice that he was not allowed in or on the premises of his son for any and all purposes," Hamilton said. "Defendant is now again faced with criminality for attempting to defy statistical odds and be a strong black African/Aboriginal American male in the lives of his two teenage young men of similar background."
United States District Judge Matthew Brann denied Hamilton's request on March 30.
Hamilton sued the NFL for $5 million in 2014, according to Sports Illustrated. He claimed he was not made fully aware of the dangers associated with football-related head injuries.
At the time of the lawsuit, Hamilton said he has memory issues, headaches, anger management issues and occasionally relies on painkillers.
