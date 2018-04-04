How one man allegedly stole more than $3,000 from H&M

A State College man is charged with three felonies after he returned items to H&M without a receipt and had the returned funds put on his debit card, according to State College police.
H&M manager Megan Kline reported a suspicious return from Jihad Basir, 24, on Dec. 26. Kline reviewed the transaction, including video, and witnessed Basir conduct a return without a receipt to his own debit card.
She then reviewed similar transactions from Basir and discovered eight documented transactions, which began on Oct. 28 and ended Dec. 26. The amount of the eight thefts totaled $3,142.78.
Basir admitted to H&M that he had taken $3,500 in funds, which he used for personal expenses, according to police.
He was charged with theft by deception, use of an access device that is unauthorized by issuer and receiving stolen property. All three charges are third-degree felonies.
Basir was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, who set bail at $25,000 unsecured.
He waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
