Where am I? A man picked the wrong house to break into, police say

Some mistakes are understandable.
But breaking into the wrong house? That might get someone in trouble.
Scott Koch, 42, of Centre Hall, found himself in that situation, according to state police at Huntingdon.
Koch was highly intoxicated at 3:55 a.m. Saturday when he approached a Petersburg residence off the 600 block of King Street, according to a release. He allegedly kicked in a glass front door after pounding on it didn't elicit a response.
A woman in the home fled to a neighbor's house for help, and the police were called.
Koch was found sleeping in the woman's bed and was arrested. He allegedly told police he had no idea where he was and assumed he was in his home.
Koch was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief and summary counts of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was unable to post $250,000 bail set by Huntingdon County District Judge Douglas Gummo and was taken to Huntingdon County Prison.
