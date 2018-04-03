Cause of woman's death a mystery, coroner says

The recent death of a Benner Township woman has stumped investigators.
Nickel Lynne Bierly, 54, was found dead on her property at about 5 p.m. Sunday, five days after she was last seen alive on the evening of March 27.
Her death has sparked an investigation by state police at Rockview and an autopsy by Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. The coroner's office released its report Tuesday, and it left more questions than answers.
The cause of Bierly's death was ruled "pending investigation" by the coroner's office, meaning the coroner could not independently come up with an answer.
State police have declined to comment further on its investigation, though has asked anyone who recently had contact with Bierly to call troopers at 355-7545.
