Longtime Bedford DA facing long list of charges

Bedford County district attorney William "Bill" Higgins has been tasked with putting bad guys behind bars for 17 years.
Now he's being charged with 31 crimes.
Charges were filed Wednesday morning against Higgins who is serving in his third term as Bedford County district attorney, according to the Altoona Mirror and court documents. He was sworn into office in 2004 as the youngest district attorney in the state after three years as first assistant to the district attorney.
He has been charged with 11 counts of obstruction of administration of law, two counts of official oppression by denying rights, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, six counts of intimidating a witness and six counts of hindering apprehension. Each charge is a misdemeanor.
Calls to Bedford County District Judge Kathy Calhoun's office for the criminal complaint were not answered. The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigations investigated Higgins, according to court documents.
Higgins has not responded to requests for comment.
The state attorney general's office has not commented on details surrounding the case against Higgins.
