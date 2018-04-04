Longtime DA comments on charges filed against him, announces resignation

William "Bill" Higgins confirmed in an email to the Centre Daily Times that he has resigned effective immediately as district attorney of Bedford County.
Higgins was charged Wednesday with 31 crimes, including obstruction, official oppression by denying rights, recklessly endangering another person, intimidating a witness and hindering apprehension. All 31 charges filed against him are misdemeanors.
"I have been accused of engaging in conduct unbecoming of a District Attorney, but more importantly, unbecoming of a husband and father," Higgins said. " Unfortunately, for legal reasons, I cannot comment on the validity of these accusations at this time. I have faith in the criminal justice process that I have been a part of for my entire legal career. I have concluded that, in light of these charges, I am not able to effectively fulfill my duties as District Attorney and that my family needs my full attention."
Higgins was serving in his third term as district attorney.
Never miss a local story.
"It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as a prosecutor in this community for the past 18 years. I hope I have made a positive difference," he said. "I am confident that Lesley Childers-Potts will represent the office of district attorney with honor and professionalism. I wish her the best."
Calls to Bedford County District Judge Kathy Calhoun's office for the criminal complaint were not answered. The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigations investigated Higgins, according to court documents.
"I will not comment further on this matter," Higgins said. "I pray to God for guidance as I work to strengthen my relationship with my family and strive to be the man that they deserve."
Comments