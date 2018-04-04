Were charges bound over against a 64-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a teenager?

A 64-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl for four years had charges bound over for trial by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker on Wednesday.
The Centre Daily Times previously reported William Velasquez, of Greensboro, North Carolina, visited the minor's residence in State College during a Penn State football game in November, which is when he kissed and touched her inappropriately after other adults left the room. Velasquez also took her hand to make her touch his penis through his clothing, according to police.
The minor testified about another incident that occurred two years prior to the most recent alleged incident. The minor said she and Velasquez would hug and kiss each other in a manner consistent with a hello and goodbye, but the kissing went beyond what she thought was appropriate.
Andrew Shubin, defense attorney for Velasquez, asked the minor how the incidents were made aware to others. She testified that she fell behind on her school work, which was noticed by a staff member. The staff member then discovered the minor was self-harming, which they reported to the school counselor.
Never miss a local story.
Shubin argued said the Commonwealth did not prove the contact was not consensual and had not established a prima facie case.
"I don't know how I could better prove a prima facie case," assistant District Attorney Sean McGraw said. "It's clear what his purposes were."
Velasquez remains in Centre County Correctional Facility in lieu of $300,000 bail.
Comments