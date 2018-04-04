Why is a DA facing 31 charges? It involves sexual favors, drug dealers and defendants

Bedford County's district attorney has gone from prosecutor to defendant in a case allegedly involving sexual favors and abuse of his office.
William "Bill" Higgins, who announced his resignation Wednesday when charges were filed against him, used his position for sexual favors from defendants, went after lighter sentences against women who he had sex with and exposed informants to people under investigation, according to state attorney general Josh Shapiro.
Higgins' 18-year career in the district attorney's office has ended now that 31 charges have been filed against him, including obstruction, official oppression by denying rights, recklessly endangering another person,intimidating a witness and hindering apprehension. Each charge is a misdemeanor.
Higgins called the charges "unbecoming" of a district attorney, father and husband, but said he has faith in the justice system. Lesley Childers-Potts will replace Higgins as district attorney.
"I will not comment further on this matter," Higgins said. "I pray to God for guidance as I work to strengthen my relationship with my family and strive to be the man that they deserve."
Higgins allegedly went as far as calling a probation officer in 2016 with instructions to not have woman's probation be violated after she was arrested for driving under the influence. He also refused to approve a search warrant in 2015 for state police to search a home for drugs despite evidence and witness statements. He told a woman, a resident of the home and a drug dealer, that he "saved her ass."
Higgins revealed informant identities to female drug dealers under police investigation, according to Shapiro, " putting the lives of those informants and law enforcement officers in serious risk." One drug dealer alleged that Higgins information enabled her to refuse selling drugs to an informant. Higgins also allegedly directed a female drug dealer to deny under oath their sexual relationship after she received a subpoena.
“The charges announced today are the culmination of years of tireless police work conducted by dedicated state police investigators, in cooperation with our law enforcement partners,” said Major Douglas Burig, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “What was uncovered is a disturbing pattern of criminal activity that put police, witnesses, and the community at risk. Today marks the next step toward seeking justice for the victims and restoring public trust in the office of the Bedford County District Attorney.”
Higgins was previously accused of sexual assault, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He admitted to committing adultery, but not a crime, 10 years ago.
