Man accused of stabbing death heads toward trial

Johnathan Maines, 20, sat with his head down as two state troopers testified in his homicide hearing Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County.
Maines is accused of stabbing Joshua Sahm, 30, of Blandburg, on March 20 at a residence in Madera.
State police Trooper David Patrick testified that he interviewed Ashley Storm who lived at the residence where the attack occurred on March 20. Storm told him she was in the bathroom on the second floor when she heard a scream and someone say “You’re going to kill me.”
When she left the bathroom she saw the victim, Joshua Sahm, 30, come out of the bedroom with a knife sticking out of his back, he said. Then she said she saw Maines come out of the bedroom and he pushed her down the hall to a back staircase.
Another man, Keith Pinter, who was on the first floor and the couple, went outside where they discussed what happened, Patrick testified, adding Storm went back inside for a phone and called 911 while Maines left the scene.
Sahm reportedly died on his way to UPMC Altoona.
When asked by defense attorney Joshua Maines if there were any drugs involved in this case, Patrick said both Storm and Pinter told him they were all using methamphetamine the night before and again that morning.
District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. entered the death certificate into evidence. It states that a knife was removed from the victim’s upper body and he had two stab wounds in his neck.
Trooper Scott Sankey who filed the charges corroborated Patrick’s account of the interviews, adding that Storm later said Johnathan Maines changed his bloody pants and hid them before he left the residence where he was later picked up by his sister. He was apprehended by police at a residence near Shawville on March 21.
After the hearing District Judge James Glass ruled that all charges including homicide, aggravated assault, assault and recklessly endangering another person be sent on to the court of common pleas. The defendant is being held without bail in the Clearfield County Jail.
