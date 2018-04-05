Man charged in Penn State student's drug death

A 25-year-old man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in the death of second-year Penn State student William Denton.
Denton, from Raleigh, North Carolina, was found dead as a result of a multi-drug overdose in his single-occupancy dorm room in Miller Hall on Jan. 8. Centre County coroner Scott Sayers ruled the death accidental.
Penn State police observed multiple white stamp bags containing a white powdery substance upon their arrival. Denton's old iPhone was also found and processed by police.
The phone revealed text messages between Denton and someone listed as "Short Rico," who was later identified as Mark Grover. The conversation detailed plans for Grover to travel to State College from Pittsburgh to deliver heroin and a sample of methamphetamine to Denton, according to police.
Grover agreed to sell Denton four bundles of heroin for $400 when Denton returned to Penn State on Jan. 6. Grover told Denton he would give him some "T" for free if he paid for the heroin in full. Denton previously told Grover he may not have the full $400.
"T" is a street name for methamphetamine, according to police.
Officers spoke with Denton's father, Robert Denton, and he told police there were some "odd" behaviors from Denton on Jan. 6 when they were moving him back into his dorm room. Denton's father said his son was "frantic" about having enough cash to support him until her was working.
Grover asked Denton if he would wire him $60 on Jan. 3 so that he could pay a bill. In exchange for the $60, Grover said he would charge Denton $80 less for the heroin, according to police.
Grover also sent Denton two pictures, one of which was a white stamp bag that was previously identified by Denton's girlfriend. She said Denton did not return to Penn State with heroin and indicated he purchased heroin from a source known as "Rico." She also showed police a screenshot of a picture that Denton sent her.
The picture said "God damn Rico hooked it up," "And that's just a pic. Rico is coming up there tomorrow," and "Me=comatose," according to police. The picture was sent to her on Jan. 5.
Denton's girlfriend was the last known person to speak with him. The two were talking on the phone at about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 7. She said the call dropped during the conversation and she never heard from him again, according to police.
Grover texted Denton that he was on the bus to State College at 11:37 a.m. on Jan. 6. He arrived at Walmart before taking a CATA bus to downtown State College. Grover, his girlfriend and Denton eventually met at 456 East College Avenue and walked to Miller Hall, according to police.
Upon video review, Grover can be seen carrying a duffel bag into the building. When he leaves about two hours later, he is not carrying the duffel bag. Grover allegedly went to H&M before returning to pick up the duffel bag.
With the bag secured, Grover left Miller Hall and texted Denton, "We got the bus."
"Yo thanks for everything homie. I had a great night and I still have a ton left," Denton replied.
An officer obtained a court order to verify phone records, which proved to be a direct match to the calls and text messages exchanged between the two. Cell tower data showed Grover's phone being used in Pittsburgh, State College and places in between, according to police.
Grover was also charged with two counts of manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who denied bail because of public safety concern, Grover's lack of ties to Centre County and a warrant in another jurisdiction. He is currently being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11.
