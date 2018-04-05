He had at least 19 different drugs, police say. Now he is charged with eight felonies

A Philipsburg man has been charged with two drug-related incidents, including one incident where he was found to be in possession of at least 19 different drugs, according to Pennsylvania State police.
A confidential informant met with Ryan Bordas, 41, near a local medical center on Sept. 2, 2016 for a controlled purchase of two bags of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine, which was eventually verified, weighed 0.19 grams, according to police.
The informant and Bordas agreed to meet at the same place on Sept. 14, 2016, which is when the informant purchased suspected methamphetamine weighing 0.19 grams. The substance was verified as methamphetamine.
The third and final controlled purchase occurred in an alley off of Shady Lane Drive on Oct. 17, 2016. The later-verified methamphetamine weighed 0.14 grams.
A search warrant was executed on Bordas' residence at 311 Logan Street in Rush Township on Oct. 20, 2016. Bordas admitted to using methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and benzodiazepines, but only sells methamphetamine, according to police. He said he purchased the methamphetamine from a California man who had been shipping it to him for about a year and a half.
A search of his bedroom revealed hundreds of pills, including methylphenidated, clonazepam, hydrocodone, buprenophine, oxycodone, lisdexamphetamine, zolpidem, diazepam, lorazepam and alprazolam. Police also found other drugs like methamphetamine, more methylphenidate, marijuana, heroin and a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.
Bordas was charged with four felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility. He was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and four misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set monetary bail at $20,000.
Bordas was charged in a separate case after state police at Philipsburg observed him in a gold sedan traveling southbound on Richard Street on Tuesday. An officer recognized the driver as a suspended driver and Bordas was in the passenger's seat.
Three small Ziploc bags containing suspected methamphetamine, one large Ziploc bag containing suspected methamphetamine and $250 was found on Bordas. The methamphetamine was later verified as such and weighed 3.5 grams.
Bordas was charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan set monetary bail at $20,000 again, which was not posted by Bordas. He is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11.
