He was convicted of an Arts Fest sexual assault. How long will he go to prison?

A Harrisburg man was sentenced to four and a half to nine years in state prison Thursday after he was convicted of sexual assault by a jury in January, according to Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna.
Anthony Holmes, 27, was charged with rape, sexual assault and simple assault after the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts weekend in July 2015. The charges were filed in July 2016.
The jury found Holmes guilty of sexual assault and not guilty of rape and simple assault.
The Centre Daily Times previously reported that a Harrisburg woman visiting the State College area had reported she was punched and sexually assaulted in an unknown place in State College by a man she did not know.
She said she remembered drinking several shots at her friend's apartment before going to Bill Pickle's Taproom. The next thing she remembered after that was sitting in a parked vehicle with a man who she did not know.
Holmes pushed her out of the car, punched her in the face, forced her to taker off her shorts and assaulted her. The woman could not find her phone after the incident, so the man called it for her. Police confirmed the woman had two missed calls from a phone that was later identified to be Holmes'.
His DNA was matched to a rape kit swab taken after the assault.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention month and an "Embrace your Voice" kickoff event occurred Thursday at the Centre County Courthouse Annex.
Comments