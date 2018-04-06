Man violated PFA multiple times, police say. Now what is he charged with?

A Clearfield man with an active protection from abuse order against him allegedly entered a home through an unlocked door and removed a safe from the bedroom closet, according to state police at Philipsburg.
The woman who reported the alleged burglary arrived at her Philipsburg residence on Sunday and found William Reasinger, 38, on the front porch and his black Ford F-150 parked in the driveway. The woman drove away from the residence to avoid confrontation and called 911, according to police.
In addition to removing the safe, Reasinger allegedly moved multiple items around the interior of the residence as well. The safe was valued at $55 and contained various personal documents.
A Morrisdale woman told police she observed Reasinger park in front of her residence on Monday. She said a cardboard box with a pink sheet of paper on it was sitting on the railing of her front porch. The paper was distinctive to her because she gave it to the Philipsburg woman in 2000. The paper was being kept in the safe that was allegedly stolen.
Reasinger was taken into custody on Tuesday because of the PFA violation. Additional charges were pending for a separate incident, which occurred on Tuesday as well.
Former President Judge Thomas King Kistler issued a PFA against Reasinger on July 5. The order prohibited Reasinger from having any contact, either direct or indirect, with the woman. That included, but was not limited to, Facebook, MySpace, Twitter or any other electronic network.
Five days after the order was issued, Reasinger was charged with indirect criminal contempt. The woman said she received a text message from a friend stating that Reasinger posted about their relationship several times on Facebook.
Judge Jonathan Grine found Reasinger guilty on July 11.
He was sentenced to six months of parole, a fine of $1,000, one day of community service and was required to complete a domestic violence intervention program.
Reasinger was charged with indirect criminal contempt for a violation of the order for a second time on Dec. 1. The woman said she received an invitation for couples counseling on Nov. 30. The signature on the invitation was from a user name later found to belong to Reasinger.
The invitation was sent to an email address that she said was only known to family members and Reasinger. Kistler found him guilty on Dec. 18 and sentenced him to 60 days probation.
Reasinger filed a post-sentence motion to vacate his conviction and sentence on Dec. 28, which was denied by Kistler on Feb. 20.
Reasinger is charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of criminal trespassing for the most recent incident. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.
Police charged him with a summary count of driving an unregistered vehicle and one summary count of driving with a suspended license as well.
He was arraigned before District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set monetary bail at $50,000. Reasinger did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 18.
