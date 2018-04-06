A car was allegedly stolen from a Uni-Mart. Do you have info to help police?

Ferguson Township police were dispatched at 6:27 p.m. Thursday to the Uni-Mart at 315 W. Aaron Drive for a report of a vehicle theft.
The black 2007 Honda Civic sedan with the registration JYC7157 was last seen parked in front of the convenience store. The vehicle's owner said he left the car running and unlocked when he went inside the Uni-Mart to buy cigarettes.
An unknown person, described as a white man with a short beard wearing black or dark clothing and a baseball cap, reportedly entered the vehicle and drove west on Aaron Drive toward Martin Street.
The Civic has a black front license plate with a softball on it, and the name "Bug" on the plate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ferguson Township police at 479-0050, police@twp.ferguson.pa.us, or anonymously at http://www.twp.ferguson.pa.us/Anonymous-Tip/.
