Daycare employee allegedly stepped on a child before nap time. Here is what happened at the first day of the trial

SHARE COPY LINK Child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others. Meta Viers/McClatchy Jeremy Hartley

Child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others. Meta Viers/McClatchy Jeremy Hartley