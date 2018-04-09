Doctor facing charges for inappropriately 'touching' 7-year-old, AG says

A doctor is facing assault allegations by another family member.
Johnnie Barto, 70, of Johnstown, was arrested in January for the alleged indecent assault of a patient. More charges were filed in March for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old relative.
The latest allegations against the pediatrician were made by a 7-year-old family member. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced additional charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and endangering the welfare of children under his care against Barto.
“There are few people whom parents trust more with their own children than their pediatrician and their own family – Barto took advantage of that and betrayed their trust,” Shapiro said. “He preyed on young children for his own sexual gratification, and these serious charges reflect the horrendous nature of his crimes.”
The child told investigators she most recently sat on Barto's lap at a 2017 Christmas party when he "touched" her inappropriately while turning his chair away from other family members to conceal his actions, a statement said. He allegedly used the same chair and method regularly for four years to violate the child.
Shapiro and local law enforcement officials believe the alleged abuse was not contained to the three children who have come forward.
“Our investigators have heard from other victims, and our investigation is active and ongoing,” Shapiro said. “I thank those who have already come forward, and I believe them. I want any victims and parents to hear this from me: Please come forward and share any information you have.”
