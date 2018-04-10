Man charged with vehicular homicide in 2016 crash

A Blair County man charged earlier this year in an alleged robbery is now facing vehicular homicide charges connected to a 2016 crash.
Steven Reckart, 26, of Williamsburg, Blair County, was charged Tuesday with a third-degree felony count of vehicular homicide, along with various summary traffic offense, in the 2016 crash that killed 53-year-old Kenneth Swope, of Hollidaysburg, state police say.
The two vehicles collided head-on at about 6 a.m., April 22, 2016 on state Route 866 in Frankstown Township, according to WJAC. Swope was pronounced dead on the scene, while Reckart was flown by helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of serious injury. Neither were wearing a seat belt.
Among the summary charges Reckart is faced with are failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, driving at a safe speed and careless and reckless driving.
He was arraigned in front of District Judge Paula Aigner, who set unsecured bail at $75,000.
Reckart was also in the news in March, when police announced he was charged with a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. That charge was related to an April 4, 2016 home burglary on Fairview Drive in Williamsburg, according to court documents.
Police said those involved in the burglary took more than $16,00 worth of items, including tools, rifles, money and a cellphone.
About $475 worth of those items were recovered in Reckart's home, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing in that case.
Comments