He said he was a killer while he wielded a knife, police say. Now he is charged with aggravated assault

A 23-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after he cut another man's fingers and told him he was going to kill him, according to State College police.
The man who was stabbed initially told police he accidentally cut his own fingers with a knife on April 23, 2017. Michael Tamayo, of Ocean Township, New Jersey, was interviewed by police the same day and admitted he caused the lacerations to the man's fingers.
The man who was stabbed went to State College police on June 21 and admitted he lied about what caused the cuts.
In his revised version of the incident, the man said he and Tamayo drove away from a State College residence on two flat tires. They drove less than half a mile before trying to make repairs, according to police.
While the other man was fixing the tire, Tamayo allegedly became emotional and said his father abandoned him when he was young and his friends are abandoning him. The man told Tamayo he was going to leave him as well if he did not stop yelling.
Tamayo then grabbed one of the man's hands and held a knife with an extended blade. He allegedly told the man to "look into his eyes because he is a killer," according to the affidavit of probable cause. Tamayo then cut the left index and left middle finger of the man.
He was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he received 12 stitches. He suffered extensive injuries to his fingers, according to police.
Tamayo was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman, who released Tamayo on his own recognizance.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 18.
