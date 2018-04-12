Crime

A car was stolen from State College last week. Where was it found?

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

April 12, 2018 12:28 PM

A car stolen in State College has been recovered in Maryland, Ferguson Township police said Thursday.

According to information from police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police in the Baltimore area reported recovering a Honda Civic stolen from the parking lot of the Uni-Mart at 315 W. Aaron Drive on April 5.

MTAP observed the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver when the vehicle fled, police said. The 26-year-old unnamed male driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it before being taken into custody.

The driver is awaiting formal charges by Maryland officials, police said.

Ferguson Township had initially investigated the theft when the vehicle was reported stolen, police said. The car had been left running and was unlocked when it was taken from the convenience store.

