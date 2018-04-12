Two men claim body was stabbed, sliced, set on fire. The question - who did what?

Jealousy and revenge are the possible motives in the Chase Anderson murder case that were discussed during a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Clearfield County
Anderson, 20, of Curwensville was reported missing in August 2017 and his body was later found in a wooded area of Pike Township.
One of the men charged with his murder, Kenja Kasheem Tew, 22, led police to the area the crime occurred. Others charged by state police last week for Anderson’s murder are Denny Scott Bailey, 38, Woodland, and Chantell Renee Demi, 26, Woodland.
All three were scheduled for preliminary hearings Wednesday. Tew waived his hearing and a joint hearing was held for Bailey and Demi.
Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. called four witnesses including three officers involved in the investigation and the former county coroner.
Chief Mark Kelly of the Curwensville Borough Police started the investigation into Anderson’s disappearance after his mother reported him missing. A report from officers in Lawrence Township stating Tew had made claims that Anderson “was not coming back” led Kelly to request assistance from state police, he said.
When investigators questioned Tew—who was in custody for another offense—he admitted his involvement, named the others and took officers to where Anderson’s burnt body had been left, according to testimony from Cpl. Adam Gibson. Tew told police that the plan was to just take Anderson to a secluded area, tie him up and scare him.
Mike Morris, former Clearfield County coroner, told the court that Anderson suffered a broken nose, multiple stab wounds, and his throat was slit. His body was burnt and the decomposition required a forensic anthropologist to positively identify the body as Anderson, Morris said.
Tew told state police Trooper David Patrick that Bailey was upset because Anderson was “messing with” his girlfriend. He also mentioned that Anderson turned Tew in for his involvement in a burglary.
Tew told Patrick that while he had Anderson in a headlock, Bailey was using brass knuckles to punch Anderson in the face. After Tew let Anderson go, Bailey and Anderson wrestled on the ground. Tew said Bailey slit Anderson’s throat and he stabbed Anderson a couple times.
But Tew's story and Bailey's took different directions.
Tew's version had Bailey dumping gasoline on the body and lighting it on fire, Patrick said, but Bailey told Patrick that while he and Anderson were wrestling on the ground, he was thrown to the side, and became dazed. He said it was Tew who stabbed Anderson in the chest and poured gas on him.
At first Demi stated the plan was to scare Anderson but in a later interview, Patrick said she admitted the plan was to kill him.
Demi is charged with conspiracy/homicide for allegedly purchasing garbage bags and duct tape. She and Bailey are both charged with reckless burning and related charges because he reportedly told her to get rid of the vehicle used to transport Anderson to the scene of the crime.
Following the hearing, Senior District Judge Richard Ireland sent all charges on to the court of common pleas. All three defendants are being held in the county jail without bail.
